Pools line up to observe a minute’s silence during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 5th November 2019. (Credit: Tom Banks | Shutter Press)

Jake Beesley’s second half header proved to be the difference in what was a closely fought contest in which the Moors took every opportunity to make things difficult for Pools.

The home side had chances to draw level in the second half but they failed to amount to anything as Solihull secured only their second away win of the National League campaign.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our Pools writer Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match...

1 . Ben Killip - 5 Looked a bit shaky and indecisive early on but grew into the game more as it progressed. Didn’t have an awful lot to do barring a few straightforward stops. Photo: Thomas Banks Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Mark Kitching - 5 Struggled to make an impact down the left side and was let down by his deliveries into the box when he did get into good areas. Photo: Thomas Banks Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Michael Raynes - 6 Almost gifted Solihull a chance early on but managed to recover fairly well with some important headers. Photo: Paul Paxford Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Fraser Kerr - 6 Steady away although never spectacular as he tried to keep a physical Solihull front line at bay. Photo: Mark Fletcher Copyright: Buy photo