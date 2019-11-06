Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 defeat against Solihull Moors – who struggled and impressed as new manager Dave Challinor watched on
Hartlepool United’s four game undefeated streak under Antony Sweeney came to an end on Tuesday evening as Solihull Moors claimed a 1-0 win at Victoria Park
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:05 am
Jake Beesley’s second half header proved to be the difference in what was a closely fought contest in which the Moors took every opportunity to make things difficult for Pools.
The home side had chances to draw level in the second half but they failed to amount to anything as Solihull secured only their second away win of the National League campaign.
