HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND OCTOBER 19TH Hartlepool United's Ben Killip punches clear during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Brackley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 19th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 win over Brackley Town to secure place in FA Cup first round draw

Hartlepool United booked their place in the FA Cup first round as they scraped a 1-0 win over Brackley Town at Victoria Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 20th October 2019, 8:00 am

Ryan Donaldson’s strike from distance proved to be the difference between Pools and their National League North counterparts but the hosts did ride their luck over the course of the afternoon.

Brackley created better chances but, like Aldershot Town last week, failed to capitalise as Ben Killip made several good saves.

Hartlepool will play a lot better than that but it’s back to back wins and clean sheets for Antony Sweeney’s side. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Pools writer Dominic Scurr rated the players...

1. Ben Killip - 9

Kept Pools in the game once again with several good saves to claim a second straight clean sheet and a first at Victoria Park.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Mark Kitching - 6

An up and down display with some bright moments that were often let down by a couple of bits of sloppy play.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Michael Raynes - 7

Struggled with the pace and movement of Brackley early on but found his feet and made several important blocked and clearances.

Photo: Paul Paxford

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Fraser Kerr - 7

Composed and decisive at the back to help Pools secure another clean sheet. Perhaps slightly fortunate not to be penalised for a handball inside the area.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4