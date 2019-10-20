Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 win over Brackley Town to secure place in FA Cup first round draw
Hartlepool United booked their place in the FA Cup first round as they scraped a 1-0 win over Brackley Town at Victoria Park.
Ryan Donaldson’s strike from distance proved to be the difference between Pools and their National League North counterparts but the hosts did ride their luck over the course of the afternoon.
Brackley created better chances but, like Aldershot Town last week, failed to capitalise as Ben Killip made several good saves.
Hartlepool will play a lot better than that but it’s back to back wins and clean sheets for Antony Sweeney’s side. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Pools writer Dominic Scurr rated the players...