Hartlepool United's Nicke Kabamba celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Hartlepool United player ratings from 2-0 win over Barnet – some high scores as Antony Sweeney makes it three wins from three

Hartlepool United continued their perfect start under caretaker manager Antony Sweeney with a 2-0 win over Barnet at Victoria Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 7:00 am

Nicke Kabamba hit a first half brace before Barnet were reduced to 10-men following a second yellow card for Jack Taylor in the second half.

Pools could have added to their tally but managed to see the game out with relative ease and move back into the top half of the table and just two points off a play-off place after 18 games.

1. Ben Killip - 7

Third straight clean sheet but didn't have to work as hard for it as his previous two. Made one decent stop late on but was rarely tested otherwise.

2. Mark Kitching - 7

A solid display down the left side and got into some good areas without finding the killer cross.

3. Fraser Kerr - 8

The busiest of the Pools defenders covered things well at the back with some great blocks. Came close to scoring himself his 30-yard strike crashed back off the crossbar.

4. Michael Raynes - 8

A fairly comfortable afternoon as he dealt with what came his way with ease.

