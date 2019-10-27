Hartlepool United player ratings from 2-0 win over Barnet – some high scores as Antony Sweeney makes it three wins from three
Hartlepool United continued their perfect start under caretaker manager Antony Sweeney with a 2-0 win over Barnet at Victoria Park.
Nicke Kabamba hit a first half brace before Barnet were reduced to 10-men following a second yellow card for Jack Taylor in the second half.
Pools could have added to their tally but managed to see the game out with relative ease and move back into the top half of the table and just two points off a play-off place after 18 games.
