Pools got off to the worst possible start when Marc Guehi converted MIchael Olise’s cross inside four minutes before Olise doubled the lead himself midway through the half.

Graeme Lee’s side were up against it in the first half as the Premier League side showed their class at times.

And the Eagles continued in that manner in the second half when Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the post before Ben Killip thwarted Olise with a double save.

Pools were able to edge their way into the contest later in the second half and came close themselves through Luke Molyneux’s near post effort before Jamie Sterry tried his luck from range.

Killip was on hand again late in the day to deny Odsonne Edouard as Lee’s side were able to keep some respect to the scoreline.

And here is how Pools were rated in the FA Cup fourth round tie at Selhurst Park.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Attempted to get Pools going quickly with a goal kick which eventually led to Palace’s second but made a string of good saves in the second half. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 7 Decent shift from the fullback. Almost grabbed a goal in the second-half. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 6 Tough test up against a vibrant Palace attack. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 6 Left Guehi for the opener waiting for a flag which never came. Subbed in the second half. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales