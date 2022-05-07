Hartlepool United were beaten by Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It was a fourth straight home defeat for Pools and a ninth game without a win as they end their first season back in League Two in 17th place.

John Akinde opened the scoring after 10 minutes when he stroked the ball home into an almost empty net from Freddie Sears’ cut back inside the area.

And the U’s doubled their lead early in the second half thanks to a stunning strike from Chay Cooper.

Cooper picked up the ball just inside the Pools half and was able to drive towards goal before unleashing an unstoppable effort from all of 30 yards in off the post beyond the outstretched Ben Killip.

Pools did push for what would have been a late consolation but to no avail.

And here is how Pools were rated in their final game of the campaign.

Ben Killip - 6 Close to preventing opener after forcing Sears wide. One or two sloppy distributions into touch. Nothing he could do about Cooper's wonder strike.

Jamie Sterry - 6 One of the few who threatened in the first half. Got forward well in a slightly more advanced role. Signalled to be subbed five minutes before the break.

Jake Hull - Challenging afternoon up against Akinde's physicality. Unlucky not to score in the second half when cleared from the line. Booked.

Gary Liddle - 6 Won his fair share up against Akinde but left him for the opener. Replaced by Smith for the final 20 minutes having played through injury.