Graeme Lee’s side found themselves two goals down midway through the first half despite a bright opening to the game.

The Stags grabbed a quickfire double through George Lapslie and James Perch as Nigel Clough’s side threatened to run away with things.

But to their credit, Pools fought back as Joe Grey bundled home from close range when following in from Jamie Sterry’s strike before Luke Molyneux scored his 12th of the season on his 24th birthday with a fine strike from outside the area into the bottom corner.

But with Pools continuing their momentum in the second half, Molyneux was forced off with a potentially serious leg injury after a strong challenge from Perch.

Joe White almost capped a stunning turnaround deep into stoppage time after dancing around the Stags defence but the Newcastle United man was off target.

And here is how Pools were rated in their 2-2 draw:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Good return for Pools’ No.1. Two important saves at 0-0 and another to prevent it from going 0-3. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022 Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - 7 Solid enough defensively and got forward well, particularly in the first half, which led to the opening goal for Pools. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Best of the defence up against some testing opposition in Akin. Pinpoint ball for Sterry which led to the opener. Some good covering to deal with Oates. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina - 6 Mix-up with Ferguson almost led to a third for Mansfield. Caught out twice by Oates in the second half but there were some good moments in there. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales