Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Braintree. Do you agree with his marks?
1. Adam Smith: 7
One brave bit of goalkeeping in the first half when he was quickly off his line to beat Braintree skipper George Langston to a loose ball. Had a relatively quiet afternoon other than that and was powerless to keep out Jermaine Francis' opener. Continues to command his area well and looks confident following his excellent recent form. Pools are without a clean sheet in their last seven games, although the impressive Smith is doing all he can. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 9
After a couple of quiet games in midfield, returned to right-back for the first time since Boxing Day and produced an outstanding performance. Made a brilliant block on the line after just two minutes, sliding in to keep out John Akinde's close range effort. The superb defensive intervention was as good as a goal from a Pools point of view. Had his hands full against the lively Kyrell Lisbie but dealt with him well and won a series of important challenges. Didn't get forward as much as Dan Dodds tends to, but was superb defensively. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 7
Generally handled the powerful John Akinde well, won his fair share of headers and made a number of brave blocks. Was found wanting for pace once or twice and allowed Akinde to power past him on one occasion in the second half. Passed up a presentable opportunity as the clock ticked down when he sliced a loose ball wide from the edge of the box. Was not the man Pools would have liked the chance to fall to. Nonetheless, did most of his defensive work very well. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Excellent again. Defended well, particularly when Pools were made to survive a Braintree onslaught in the opening 20 minutes. Dealt with John Akinde and seemed to know when to sit off the veteran and when to engage. As ever, battled hard and was brave all afternoon. Showed real composure at one point in the second half to shake off two Braintree challenges and bring the ball out of defence under significant pressure. Can't ask for much more. Photo: Frank Reid
