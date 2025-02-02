Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Braintree. Do you agree with his marks?

Jamie Miley's debut goal rescued a point for Hartlepool United as Pools drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Braintree on Saturday. Pools had been staring down the barrel of back-to-back defeats when Miley, who came on as a second half substitute, lashed home a leveller in the sixth and final minute of added time. Manager Lennie Lawrence said he was left scratching his head after Pools missed a host of chances in Essex. Reyes Cleary hit the post twice, Miley struck the crossbar, Luke Charman had a goal ruled out for offside while Luke Waterfall, Mani Dieseruvwe and Adam Campbell all went close. Braintree posed a real threat on the counter-attack and caused Pools problems from out wide, taking the lead when the impressive Jermaine Francis scored his fourth goal of the season. The Iron looked set to hold out and win for the fourth game in a row when Miley salvaged a point for Pools, who headed back to the North East disappointed despite their late rescue act as their play-off hopes were dealt another blow. Here's a look at how the players rated.