Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Braintree. Do you agree with his marks?Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Braintree. Do you agree with his marks?
Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's draw with relegation-threatened Braintree. Do you agree with his marks?

Hartlepool United player ratings as Jamie Miley's debut goal rescues a point at relegation-threatened Braintree

By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 02:57 BST
Jamie Miley's debut goal rescued a point for Hartlepool United as Pools drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Braintree on Saturday. Pools had been staring down the barrel of back-to-back defeats when Miley, who came on as a second half substitute, lashed home a leveller in the sixth and final minute of added time. Manager Lennie Lawrence said he was left scratching his head after Pools missed a host of chances in Essex. Reyes Cleary hit the post twice, Miley struck the crossbar, Luke Charman had a goal ruled out for offside while Luke Waterfall, Mani Dieseruvwe and Adam Campbell all went close. Braintree posed a real threat on the counter-attack and caused Pools problems from out wide, taking the lead when the impressive Jermaine Francis scored his fourth goal of the season. The Iron looked set to hold out and win for the fourth game in a row when Miley salvaged a point for Pools, who headed back to the North East disappointed despite their late rescue act as their play-off hopes were dealt another blow. Here's a look at how the players rated.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer rated the Pools players following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Braintree. Do you agree with his marks?

One brave bit of goalkeeping in the first half when he was quickly off his line to beat Braintree skipper George Langston to a loose ball. Had a relatively quiet afternoon other than that and was powerless to keep out Jermaine Francis' opener. Continues to command his area well and looks confident following his excellent recent form. Pools are without a clean sheet in their last seven games, although the impressive Smith is doing all he can.

1. Adam Smith: 7

One brave bit of goalkeeping in the first half when he was quickly off his line to beat Braintree skipper George Langston to a loose ball. Had a relatively quiet afternoon other than that and was powerless to keep out Jermaine Francis' opener. Continues to command his area well and looks confident following his excellent recent form. Pools are without a clean sheet in their last seven games, although the impressive Smith is doing all he can. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After a couple of quiet games in midfield, returned to right-back for the first time since Boxing Day and produced an outstanding performance. Made a brilliant block on the line after just two minutes, sliding in to keep out John Akinde's close range effort. The superb defensive intervention was as good as a goal from a Pools point of view. Had his hands full against the lively Kyrell Lisbie but dealt with him well and won a series of important challenges. Didn't get forward as much as Dan Dodds tends to, but was superb defensively.

2. Nathan Sheron: 9

After a couple of quiet games in midfield, returned to right-back for the first time since Boxing Day and produced an outstanding performance. Made a brilliant block on the line after just two minutes, sliding in to keep out John Akinde's close range effort. The superb defensive intervention was as good as a goal from a Pools point of view. Had his hands full against the lively Kyrell Lisbie but dealt with him well and won a series of important challenges. Didn't get forward as much as Dan Dodds tends to, but was superb defensively. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Generally handled the powerful John Akinde well, won his fair share of headers and made a number of brave blocks. Was found wanting for pace once or twice and allowed Akinde to power past him on one occasion in the second half. Passed up a presentable opportunity as the clock ticked down when he sliced a loose ball wide from the edge of the box. Was not the man Pools would have liked the chance to fall to. Nonetheless, did most of his defensive work very well.

3. Luke Waterfall: 7

Generally handled the powerful John Akinde well, won his fair share of headers and made a number of brave blocks. Was found wanting for pace once or twice and allowed Akinde to power past him on one occasion in the second half. Passed up a presentable opportunity as the clock ticked down when he sliced a loose ball wide from the edge of the box. Was not the man Pools would have liked the chance to fall to. Nonetheless, did most of his defensive work very well. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Excellent again. Defended well, particularly when Pools were made to survive a Braintree onslaught in the opening 20 minutes. Dealt with John Akinde and seemed to know when to sit off the veteran and when to engage. As ever, battled hard and was brave all afternoon. Showed real composure at one point in the second half to shake off two Braintree challenges and bring the ball out of defence under significant pressure. Can't ask for much more.

4. Tom Parkes: 8

Excellent again. Defended well, particularly when Pools were made to survive a Braintree onslaught in the opening 20 minutes. Dealt with John Akinde and seemed to know when to sit off the veteran and when to engage. As ever, battled hard and was brave all afternoon. Showed real composure at one point in the second half to shake off two Braintree challenges and bring the ball out of defence under significant pressure. Can't ask for much more. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice