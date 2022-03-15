The Bantams scored twice in six second half minutes to condemn Graeme Lee to his first defeat on home soil as Pools boss.
Pools had chances in the first half through striker Marcus Carver before Joe White struck the bar after the break.
But it was the visitors who hit the front when Matt Foulds capped a swift counter-attack before Yann Songoo added a second.
And here is how Pools were rated in defeat.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Page 1 of 4