3 . Luke Waterfall: 4

Was a contentious call to restore the struggling skipper to the side, and one that didn't pay off for Pools. Gave away the penalty after taking too long to clear the ball before catching de Havilland, who he didn't appear to see sneaking up on him. Wasn't the easiest, but the experienced defender should have been more aware and was punished for dallying in possession inside his own box. Struggled to get to grips with Shawn McCoulsky in the second half and was caught flat-footed as the Magpies frontman left him in the turf on one occasion. Has never been the quickest but seems to have lost a yard of pace over the summer and will have to work out how to adapt. Photo: Frank Reid