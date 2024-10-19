Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's draw with Maidenhead - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 7
Continues to grow in stature and made one sharp save down to his left to keep out Reece Smith's effort after it had taken a wicked deflection off Dan Dodds. As a shot-stopper, he looks to have the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers Pools have seen in recent memory. Deserves credit for coming to claim crosses, although doesn't always get there. Distribution was better but still needs a bit of work. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Dodds: 6
Had a torrid first 55 minutes at the hands of the lively Reece Smith and didn't seem to know how to deal with him. Responded well as Pools got back into the game and got the better of the impressive wideman in the final half an hour. Not one of his best performances, but showed superb character to battle back into the game in the second half. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 4
Was a contentious call to restore the struggling skipper to the side, and one that didn't pay off for Pools. Gave away the penalty after taking too long to clear the ball before catching de Havilland, who he didn't appear to see sneaking up on him. Wasn't the easiest, but the experienced defender should have been more aware and was punished for dallying in possession inside his own box. Struggled to get to grips with Shawn McCoulsky in the second half and was caught flat-footed as the Magpies frontman left him in the turf on one occasion. Has never been the quickest but seems to have lost a yard of pace over the summer and will have to work out how to adapt. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 8
Back to his dominant best. After a strong start to the season, he was bitterly disappointing in both FA Cup ties but responded with a towering performance in Berkshire. Defended his near post well and was never caught out in-behind despite Maidenhead's best efforts, using his brute strength and determination to make up for his lack of pace. Won almost everything in the air and used the ball far better than he has done so far this season. Hit the post early on and might feel he should have scored, albeit he had little time to react and had to take the ball first time on his weaker right foot. Photo: Frank Reid
