By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Oct 2024, 23:21 GMT
Hartlepool United came from 2-0 down to beat in-form Sutton 4-3 as Pools won at home for the first time this season. Darren Sarll's side were in all sorts of trouble after Jayden Harris and Ashley Nadesan fired the Us in front but the introduction of Joe Grey, who crossed for Luke Charman's first goal for Pools, and Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored his second career hat-trick, changed the game. It was, in truth, a mixed afternoon for Pools, with fans booing their side at half time and Darren Sarll complaining of a barrage of "personal abuse". However, the three points were a welcome boost for a team down on their luck, ending a miserable run of four straight defeats. Here's how the players rated from a remarkable afternoon.

Will be disappointed to have conceded three goals on his home debut. Not sure he made the right decision to punch Lewis Simper's cross in the lead up to the first goal, but not much he could have done about the other two. Refreshing to see him go short from one free-kick, although he did also mishit a couple of clearances. One decent save in the second half and a confident claim from a cross late on.

1. Brad Young: 5

1. Brad Young: 5

One threatening cross in the first half which Gary Madine turned wide of the near post. Full of running, but tired towards the end and will be really disappointed to have been so easily beaten by Lewis Simper on the edge of the box prior to Sutton's third goal.

2. Dan Dodds: 6

2. Dan Dodds: 6

Took too long with a presentable opportunity in the early stages and had his effort closed down. Looked like he had not started a competitive game with Sass-Davies before and the pair left large gaps between them for Sutton to exploit. Won his fair share of headers and nodded the ball back across for Mani Dieseruvwe to score his second goal of the game. Another needless booking.

3. Luke Waterfall: 5

3. Luke Waterfall: 5

A mixed afternoon. Looked a bit rusty having not started a game for a couple of weeks and got caught underneath a long ball which he headed straight into the path of Will Davies and was fortunate the Sutton frontman poked his effort just wide. Made one superb tackle late on when the visitors looked destined to make it 4-4; it was as good as a goal.

4. Billy Sass-Davies: 5

4. Billy Sass-Davies: 5

