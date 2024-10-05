Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools come from behind to edge Sutton in seven goal thriller.

Hartlepool United player ratings as Pools come from two down to beat Sutton in seven goal thriller

Hartlepool United came from 2-0 down to beat in-form Sutton 4-3 as Pools won at home for the first time this season. Darren Sarll's side were in all sorts of trouble after Jayden Harris and Ashley Nadesan fired the Us in front but the introduction of Joe Grey, who crossed for Luke Charman's first goal for Pools, and Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored his second career hat-trick, changed the game. It was, in truth, a mixed afternoon for Pools, with fans booing their side at half time and Darren Sarll complaining of a barrage of "personal abuse". However, the three points were a welcome boost for a team down on their luck, ending a miserable run of four straight defeats. Here's how the players rated from a remarkable afternoon.