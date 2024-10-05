Here's how our Pools writer rated the players following Saturday's remarkable 4-3 win over Sutton - do you agree?
1. Brad Young: 5
Will be disappointed to have conceded three goals on his home debut. Not sure he made the right decision to punch Lewis Simper's cross in the lead up to the first goal, but not much he could have done about the other two. Refreshing to see him go short from one free-kick, although he did also mishit a couple of clearances. One decent save in the second half and a confident claim from a cross late on.
2. Dan Dodds: 6
One threatening cross in the first half which Gary Madine turned wide of the near post. Full of running, but tired towards the end and will be really disappointed to have been so easily beaten by Lewis Simper on the edge of the box prior to Sutton's third goal.
3. Luke Waterfall: 5
Took too long with a presentable opportunity in the early stages and had his effort closed down. Looked like he had not started a competitive game with Sass-Davies before and the pair left large gaps between them for Sutton to exploit. Won his fair share of headers and nodded the ball back across for Mani Dieseruvwe to score his second goal of the game. Another needless booking.
4. Billy Sass-Davies: 5
A mixed afternoon. Looked a bit rusty having not started a game for a couple of weeks and got caught underneath a long ball which he headed straight into the path of Will Davies and was fortunate the Sutton frontman poked his effort just wide. Made one superb tackle late on when the visitors looked destined to make it 4-4; it was as good as a goal.
