Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United celebrates after opening the scoring during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay between Wycombe Wanderers and Hartlepool United at Adams Park on November 16, 2021 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Hartlepool United player ratings from 1-0 FA Cup win at Wycombe Wanderers – THREE 9s as fantastic defensive effort sees Pools progress

Hartlepool United secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers – but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 6:00 am

Mark Cullen’s fifth goal in six starts was enough to see Pools through following a heroic defensive display as Wycombe hit the woodwork on three occasions.

The win sees Pools net £22,000 in prize money and set up a second round trip to Lincoln City next month.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…

1. Ben Killip - 8

Made a good early save to deny Daryl Horgan and tipped a Joe Jacobson free-kick over well. A confident performance between the sticks.

2. David Ferguson - 8

A teasing ball into the box led to the breakthrough for Pools. Flashed a great chance just wide of the right post.

3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 9

Got stuck in well when needed and helped Pools play the ball out from the back. Excellent in the air again.

4. Gary Liddle - 9

Virtually faultless when Pools found themselves pegged back on numerous occasions. Just dealt with everything but did pick up a booking for his efforts.

