Mark Cullen’s fifth goal in six starts was enough to see Pools through following a heroic defensive display as Wycombe hit the woodwork on three occasions.
The win sees Pools net £22,000 in prize money and set up a second round trip to Lincoln City next month.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools player ratings…
1. Ben Killip - 8
Made a good early save to deny Daryl Horgan and tipped a Joe Jacobson free-kick over well. A confident performance between the sticks.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. David Ferguson - 8
A teasing ball into the box led to the breakthrough for Pools. Flashed a great chance just wide of the right post.
Photo: FRANK REID 2021
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 9
Got stuck in well when needed and helped Pools play the ball out from the back. Excellent in the air again.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Gary Liddle - 9
Virtually faultless when Pools found themselves pegged back on numerous occasions. Just dealt with everything but did pick up a booking for his efforts.
Photo: Mark Fletcher