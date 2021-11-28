In a close game without many clear opportunities, Pools were undone by a soft goal from Ben Garrity in the first half before Tom Pett sealed the points in the closing stages.

Garrity was able to slot home form six yards after David Amoo fashioned a cross from the right before Pett picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area and skipped by a number of challenges to find the corner.

Once again Pools struggled to test the opposition goalkeeper enough but will still feel aggrieved to come away with no points.

There were no real standouts for Pools one way or the other as a close contest swung the way of the home side to condemn Antony Sweeney’s side to a fifth straight defeat in League Two.

And here is how the Pools players were rated during their defeat at Port Vale.

Ben Killip - 6 Not a lot he could do with the goal from such close range. Made a good save at 1-0. Some wayward kicking.

Luke Hendrie - 6 Got forward well in the first half and kept James Gibbons relatively quiet.

Neill Byrne - 5 Will be disappointed with the opening goal but was largely untroubled. Tired challenge to prevent the second.

Gary Liddle - 5 Composed on the ball but struggled to deal with the threat down the right. Missed a good chance in the first half.