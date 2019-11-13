Hartlepool United player ratings from impressive 4-1 FA Cup win over Yeovil Town as Dave Challinor gets off to a flyer as manager
Hartlepool United cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a convincing 4-1 win at National League rivals Yeovil Town.
Lawson D’Ath put the hosts ahead inside the opening three minutes before Luke James responded quickly with a well taken equaliser with just six minutes on the clock.
James then turned provider as Gavan Holohan made it 2-1 before Nicke Kabamba and Gime Toure added gloss to the scoreline in the second half. It was a dream start for new manager Dave Challinor who will now prepare his side for another long journey to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.
