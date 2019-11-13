Gime Toure converts his penalty to make it 4-1 to Pools during the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United at Huish Park, Yeovil on Tuesday 12th November 2019. (Credit: Gareth Williams)

Hartlepool United player ratings from impressive 4-1 FA Cup win over Yeovil Town as Dave Challinor gets off to a flyer as manager

Hartlepool United cruised into the second round of the FA Cup with a convincing 4-1 win at National League rivals Yeovil Town.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 6:05 am

Lawson D’Ath put the hosts ahead inside the opening three minutes before Luke James responded quickly with a well taken equaliser with just six minutes on the clock.

James then turned provider as Gavan Holohan made it 2-1 before Nicke Kabamba and Gime Toure added gloss to the scoreline in the second half. It was a dream start for new manager Dave Challinor who will now prepare his side for another long journey to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

1. Ben Killip - 7

Might be disappointed with the opening goal but responded well with great save to deny Jimmy Smith with the score at 1-1. Didn't have an awful lot to do other than that in what proved to be a comfortable evening.

2. Mark Kitching - 8

A decent threat down the left side with some teasing deliveries and was constantly urged to get forward by Challinor on the touchline. Faded slightly in the second half but a strong performance overall.

3. Michael Raynes - 9

An utterly dominant display in the heart of defence and kept those alongside him right throughout the evening.

4. Fraser Kerr - 8

Great ball forward for the second goal and unlucky not to score himself with a header.

