Gime Toure celebrates with Peter Kioso after scoring their 4th goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Wrexham at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Monday 26th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News & Sport Ltd)

Hartlepool United players RANKED after opening 10 National League matches

After a slow start, things are starting to look brighter for Hartlepool United as they hit the 10 game mark.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019, 11:45

Craig Hignett’s side won just one of their opening six National League matches before dramatically turning things around with three wins on the bounce followed by a draw against league leaders Woking on Saturday.

Pools now sit just below the play-off places in ninth after the opening 10 matches with four wins, three draws and three defeats to their name.

The United players have impressed recently with several high match ratings.

But after a tough start, how does their overall rating stack up?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Pools players rank based on their average match ratings so far...

1. Luke Molyneux - n/a

A leg injury picked up in pre-season has kept the former Sunderland winger out for the start of the season as he looks set to remain on the sidelines for another couple of months.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Luke Williams - n/a

Has featured this season but only for eight minutes off the bench. Currently injured and waiting to make an impact on his return.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Josh Hawkes - n/a

Came back from a hamstring injury with a few minute cameo against Wrexham but hasn't featured since.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Adam Bale - n/a

Limited to a brief substitute appearance against Wrexham so far. Not enough time on the pitch to warrant a rating.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6