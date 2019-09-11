Hartlepool United players RANKED after opening 10 National League matches
After a slow start, things are starting to look brighter for Hartlepool United as they hit the 10 game mark.
Craig Hignett’s side won just one of their opening six National League matches before dramatically turning things around with three wins on the bounce followed by a draw against league leaders Woking on Saturday.
Pools now sit just below the play-off places in ninth after the opening 10 matches with four wins, three draws and three defeats to their name.
The United players have impressed recently with several high match ratings.
But after a tough start, how does their overall rating stack up?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Pools players rank based on their average match ratings so far...