Hartlepool United poach new member of backroom team from Leicester City Women

Hartlepool United have added Callum Davidson to their backroom team - snapping up the first team performance therapist from Leicester City Women.

Davidson replaces former physio Phil Bulmer, who left Pools in January.

Confirming the news, a statement on the club website reads: "The club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Callum Davidson.

"Callum has spent the past season as Head of Sports Therapy with Leicester City Women but will now begin his new role at The Super 6 Stadium on Monday 27th May."

Davidson has a wealth of experience in his field, combining his role as a graduate teaching assistant at University College Birmingham while spending time as a sports therapist for Sutton Coldfield Rugby team and Birmingham Lions American Football team.

“The opportunity to work full-time in professional football is really exciting and it’s an honour to be offered the chance to join a football club of this stature," said Davidson.

“It will be a new environment for me and I am looking forward to working closely with everyone at the club to develop a highly efficient sports performance department.

“I am sad to be leaving Leicester because I have enjoyed every minute there but I am very much looking forward to this role at Hartlepool United and the next chapter in my career.”

Former Walsall manager Jon Whitney, who has been working with Pools on a consultancy basis having been brought in by Richard Money, played a massive part in the recruitment process.

He believes Pools have got the right man to fill the role.

Whitney said: "We’ve taken our time and we’ve advertised the post twice because we wanted to get the right person.

“Callum stood out in his first interview, not only for his communication skills but also for the energy and enthusiasm he has, which can be rare these days.

“We needed someone academically qualified but that’s not enough – we wanted someone who is hungry to come to Hartlepool United and progress.

“We want to have hungry people in all areas of the Club from the staff to the players and I am sure that Callum will prove an excellent addition.

“I would like to thank James Ross and Sukhraj Dhillon for their dedication and hard work over the last few months – their contribution has been invaluable.”