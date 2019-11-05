Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney and his team applaud the Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Solihull Moors back at Victoria Park as Antony Sweeney remains in charge as caretaker manager

Hartlepool United welcome Solihull Moors to Victoria Park this evening looking to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches under Antony Sweeney (7:45pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 11:45 am

The match could prove to be Sweeney’s last in temporary charge as the club is looking to make a decision in the coming days.

Pools go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Notts County on Saturday and will be looking to turn things around quickly to put in another positive display back on home turf.

Gime Toure is expected to be back in contention after missing his first match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Will be looking to bounce back from his error of judgement on Saturday and get back to his best and make it three clean sheets at Victoria Park in a row.

Photo: Jon Hobley

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. LB - Mark Kitching

Will be his 19th consecutive start of the campaign this evening.

Photo: Paul Paxford

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Michael Raynes

After playing only a handful of games last season, the Pools vice-captain has played all 1,800 minutes of the campaign this time out.

Photo: Paul Paxford

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Fraser Kerr

Formed a good partnership with Raynes at the heart of defence in recent weeks.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4