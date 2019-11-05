Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Solihull Moors back at Victoria Park as Antony Sweeney remains in charge as caretaker manager
Hartlepool United welcome Solihull Moors to Victoria Park this evening looking to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches under Antony Sweeney (7:45pm kick-off).
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 11:45 am
The match could prove to be Sweeney’s last in temporary charge as the club is looking to make a decision in the coming days.
Pools go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Notts County on Saturday and will be looking to turn things around quickly to put in another positive display back on home turf.
Gime Toure is expected to be back in contention after missing his first match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted Pools line-up...