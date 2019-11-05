Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney and his team applaud the Hartlepool United supporters during the Vanarama National League match between Notts County and Hartlepool United at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Saturday 2nd November 2019. (Credit: Jon Hobley | MI News)

The match could prove to be Sweeney’s last in temporary charge as the club is looking to make a decision in the coming days.

Pools go into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Notts County on Saturday and will be looking to turn things around quickly to put in another positive display back on home turf.

Gime Toure is expected to be back in contention after missing his first match of the season after undergoing surgery on his hand. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted Pools line-up...

1 . GK - Ben Killip Will be looking to bounce back from his error of judgement on Saturday and get back to his best and make it three clean sheets at Victoria Park in a row.

2 . LB - Mark Kitching Will be his 19th consecutive start of the campaign this evening.

3 . CB - Michael Raynes After playing only a handful of games last season, the Pools vice-captain has played all 1,800 minutes of the campaign this time out.

4 . CB - Fraser Kerr Formed a good partnership with Raynes at the heart of defence in recent weeks.