Eyeing a fourth successive clean sheet following a great run of form.

Hartlepool United predicted line-up for Notts County National League clash as Antony Sweeney eyes fourth straight win at Meadow Lane

Hartlepool United travel to Notts County this afternoon knowing that a win could take them to within a point of the play-off places with a game in hand.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 8:00 am

Antony Sweeney could be without top scorer Gime Toure for the trip though Myles Anderson and Luke Williams are nearing being back in contention after returning to full training.

Pools have won their last three matches in all competitions and four of their last five overall, a record also shared by The Magpies who currently sit four points ahead in the table in the final play-off position.

Our Hartlepool writer Dominic Scurr has chosen his line-up for today’s match, scroll down and click through the pages to reveal...

1. LB - Mark Kitching

No changes expected to the Pools back line given their current run of form. Kitching continues to look solid and impress at left-back.

2. CB - Michael Raynes

Will face a tough task of keeping a Notts County frontline who scored four at Woking in midweek at bay.

3. CB - Fraser Kerr

Looked very solid since the switch back to four defenders. Had an excellent game last time out against Barnet.

4. RB - Peter Kioso

Continues to show maturity beyond his years with his performances. His dance moves aren't bad either!

