The Hartlepool United players check out the waterlogged pitch at Yeovil.

The originally scheduled match was set to take place on Saturday afternoon before it was called off at the 11th hour due to a waterlogged pitch.

Antony Sweeney was set to take charge of that match but now following the official unveiling of Challinor as the club’s new manager, the former Fylde boss will take charge of his first match.

The 44-year-old has watched Pools last two matches and worked closely with the players and staff over the past few days. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted line-up for the game...

1 . GK - Ben Killip Looking to get back to his best. Photo: Thomas Banks Copyright: Buy photo

2 . LB - Mark Kitching Endured a frustrating evening on Tuesday night but just needs to find the killer ball. Photo: Thomas Banks Copyright: Buy photo

3 . CB - Fraser Kerr Not a certain starter with Cunningham and Anderson available though should get the nod as part of an unchanged back-line. Photo: Mark Fletcher Copyright: Buy photo

4 . CB - Michael Raynes A mainstay at the back this season. Photo: Paul Paxford Copyright: Buy photo