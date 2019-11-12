Hartlepool United predicted line-up for rescheduled FA Cup first round clash at Yeovil Town in Dave Challinor's first game in charge
Hartlepool United try again for their rescheduled FA Cup first round match at Yeovil Town this evening in what will be Dave Challinor’s first game in charge.
The originally scheduled match was set to take place on Saturday afternoon before it was called off at the 11th hour due to a waterlogged pitch.
Antony Sweeney was set to take charge of that match but now following the official unveiling of Challinor as the club’s new manager, the former Fylde boss will take charge of his first match.
The 44-year-old has watched Pools last two matches and worked closely with the players and staff over the past few days.