The Hartlepool United players check out the waterlogged pitch at Yeovil.

Hartlepool United predicted line-up for rescheduled FA Cup first round clash at Yeovil Town in Dave Challinor's first game in charge

Hartlepool United try again for their rescheduled FA Cup first round match at Yeovil Town this evening in what will be Dave Challinor’s first game in charge.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 11:45 am

The originally scheduled match was set to take place on Saturday afternoon before it was called off at the 11th hour due to a waterlogged pitch.

Antony Sweeney was set to take charge of that match but now following the official unveiling of Challinor as the club’s new manager, the former Fylde boss will take charge of his first match.

The 44-year-old has watched Pools last two matches and worked closely with the players and staff over the past few days. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted line-up for the game...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Looking to get back to his best.

Photo: Thomas Banks

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. LB - Mark Kitching

Endured a frustrating evening on Tuesday night but just needs to find the killer ball.

Photo: Thomas Banks

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Fraser Kerr

Not a certain starter with Cunningham and Anderson available though should get the nod as part of an unchanged back-line.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Michael Raynes

A mainstay at the back this season.

Photo: Paul Paxford

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 5