Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Carlisle United – Stoke City and Millwall youngsters continue to lead the line

Pools will be looking to make it three home league wins on the spin to start the new season at Victoria Park following last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Walsall.
Challinor has a full squad of players to choose from this afternoon as well with Joe Grey back in contention six months on from his previous outing in a Pools shirt.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...
1. GK: Ben Killip
Conceded just three times at Victoria Park in 2021.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. LWB: David Ferguson
The only Pools player to have played in every single league match this year.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol
Made a good impact on the left of the back three, providing some much needed balance as a natural left-sided defender.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. CB: Gary Liddle
Against one of his former clubs for the second weekend running.
Photo: Mark Fletcher