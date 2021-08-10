Tyler Burey of Hartlepool United in action with Crawley Town's Tom Dallison during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Crewe Alexandra in Carabao Cup first round – seven changes from opening day win

Hartlepool United face Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup first round at Victoria Park – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up this evening?

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 11:00 am

After Saturday's last-minute opening day win over Crawley Town, Dave Challinor has hinted that he will rotate his side for Pools’ first League Cup outing in four years.

Jono Mitchell will be handed his debut in goal while a few other full debutants are expected against the League One outfit tonight.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell

Will make his debut for his hometown club tonight.

Photo: HUFC

2. LWB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Wasn't included in the 17 on Saturday but could get a chance tonight.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. CB: Jake Lawlor

One of several set to be handed their debut. Was an unused substitute on Saturday.

Photo: HUFC

4. CB: Neill Byrne

Enjoyed a perfect Pools debut with a clean sheet. Came very close to scoring too.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

