Pools are looking to continue their perfect start to the League Two season at Victoria Park and secure a fifth straight home win.

The face an in form Exeter side who are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Dave Challinor’s side also have a number of fitness concerns with David Ferguson (calf) a doubt and Gary Liddle (Achilles tendon) ruled out along with Tyler Burey (hamstring), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Joe Grey (back).

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip Eyeing a fifth clean sheet of the campaign after just nine games. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: Zaine Francis-Angol Could be shifted out wide should David Ferguson not be passed fit to start. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. CB: Timi Odusina Gary Liddle's injury is likely to see Odusina handed another opportunity. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Neill Byrne Started every league game so far this season. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales