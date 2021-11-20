Mark Cullen of Hartlepool United celebrates after opening the scoring during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay between Wycombe Wanderers and Hartlepool United at Adams Park on November 16, 2021 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Forest Green Rovers – unchanged from Wycombe Wanderers win?

Hartlepool United are back in League Two action against Forest Green Rovers this afternoon (3pm kick-off) – but how will the side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 8:00 am

After beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in the FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday night, Pools should be full of confidence when they host the league leaders at The Suit Direct Stadium.

Despite losing last time out at home, Hartlepool still boast the best home record in the fourth tier but face a Forest Green side who are unbeaten on the road.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up…

1. GK - Ben Killip

Made some crucial saves on Tuesday night to help Pools progress. Will be eyeing back to back clean sheets tonight.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Scored in each of the last three league games on home turf. An impressive return for a defender.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Back to his best on Tuesday evening. Should keep his place this afternoon.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Had Akinfenwa in his back pocket at Adams Park.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Wycombe WanderersLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 5