Hartlepool United stand in unison during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Harrogate Town – could this be the Pools side Dave Challinor goes with?

Hartlepool United host Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 4:57 pm

After picking up their first away win of the new season at Bradford City on Tuesday night, Pools head into the game full of confidence as they look to extend their unbeaten record at Victoria Park.

Pools have won 19 of their last 22 league matches at The Vic but face a Harrogate Town side who have started the season in fine form.

They sit second in the table but just three points ahead of Pools in ninth. Harrogate’s far superior goal difference is likely to prevent Pools from leapfrogging them in the table even if they are able to secure another home win.

Pools will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Zaine Francis-Angol and Gary Liddle are back in contention but may not be risked.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up…

1. GK: Ben Killip

Hoping to end a run of five games without a clean sheet.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Scored last time out at The Vic.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

3. CB: Neill Byrne

Has featured in every league game so far this season. Just one booking away from suspension but has gone four games without picking up a yellow card.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. CB: Luke Hendrie

Been a dependable presence at the back when called upon.

Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy

