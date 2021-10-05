Pools are expected to make several changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage on Saturday.
A number of fringe players are set to be given a run out in tonight’s group stage match at Victoria Park as Challinor calls upon his players to make the most of their opportunity.
Hartlepool lost their opening match of the competition on penalties at Carlisle United but could move into the top two in the group should they beat Morecambe tonight.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...