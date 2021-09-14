Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Sutton United – one change from win over Bristol Rovers

Pools will be looking to pick up their first away points of the season against their fellow newly promoted opponents at a ground where they have never previously won.

Hartlepool’s previous visit to Gander Green Lane saw them lose 3-0 at Sutton were crowned National League champions.

But the U’s currently sit second bottom of the League Two table while Pools sit fourth and could move up to second by winning this evening.

Top scorer Tyler Burey is out and Gavan Holohan remains a doubt after missing Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

David Ferguson is expected to be available after withdrawing from the weekend’s match due to illness.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip Hoping to keep his first clean sheet away from home this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Expected to be back available after missing Saturday's game due to illness. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Looking to make it back to back clean sheets this evening. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. CB: Gary Liddle Will be hoping for a better evening than his previous visit to Sutton back in May. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales