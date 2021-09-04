Hartlepool United predicted line-up to face Tranmere Rovers – injury doubts could force changes for Prenton Park trip

Pools will be looking to make it three League Two wins in a row when they travel to Prenton Park to face a Rovers side looking for only their second win of the new season.

Dave Challinor’s side have been hit by some injury problems in the past seven days with several players picking up knocks although none are thought to be too serious.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip Faced the least shots of any League Two goalkeeper so far this season. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson The only Pools player to have played in every single league match this year. Even started the Papa John's Trophy match on Tuesday night. Could be due a rest but so important to how the side play. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. CB: Timi Odusina Could come back into the side should Zaine Francis-Angol not be declared fit to play. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Gary Liddle One of several players who picked up a knock against Carlisle last weekend. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales