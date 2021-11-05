Hartlepool United stand in unison during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

An eventful past seven days at Pools has seen them lose 5-0 at Leyton Orient, manager Dave Challinor depart for Stockport County, Antony Sweeney placed in caretaker charge and the side progress to the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

And this weekend it’s yet another big talking point as they host League One high-flyers Wycombe in the first round of the FA Cup at Victoria Park.

Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.

Kept his first clean sheet for Pools on Tuesday night.

After making eight changes for the Everton under-21s match on Tuesday, the Pools interim manager is expected to make several changes once again as Pools look to cause a cup upset against third tier opposition.

Scored in each of his last two appearances at Victoria Park.

Could have his work cut out against a physical Wycombe side. Likes to get stuck in though.

Looking to right the wrongs of last Saturday's display.

Was solid on his return from suspension on Tuesday night.

Back in contention after a couple of game out with injury.

Scored a memorable goal in the FA Cup second round at Exeter two years ago.

Was solid in the midfield on Tuesday.

Pools' top scorer this season in all competitions with five.

Will be hoping to add to his goal tally today.

Was lively off the bench on Tuesday night.

Missed out on Tuesday night. Should be back involved this weekend.

Managed to become a fairly regular starter in recent weeks.

Impressed in Jamie Sterry's absence.

Continues to be monitored but remains an option on the bench.

Came back into the fold on Tuesday night.

A physical attacking option if needed.

Establishing himself as a useful attacking option for Pools despite his age.