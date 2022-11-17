Having secured their spot in the second round of the FA Cup, Hartlepool United return to league action at Barrow.

Pools will look to climb out of the bottom two when they head to Holker Street to take on a Barrow side who have lost just twice at home this season as they sit fifth in the League Two table.

Keith Curle will be without his talisman in Josh Umerah, who has notched eight times this season, with the striker suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the defeat at Stevenage.

And Curle could also be without loan striker Jack Hamilton after he revealed the Scotsman picked up a knock on the ankle in the shootout victory over Solihull Moors.

Should Hamilton miss the trip to Barrow, it will leave Curle with a decision to make in attack. And here, at The Mail, we predict who we think could fill that void at Barrow.

