Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium following their 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient.

John Askey’s wait for a first win in charge of Hartlepool continued after his side fought their way back against the League Two leaders only to then, twice, be denied by the frame of the goal in the closing stages.

It was a result, coupled with Crawley Town’s exploits against Rochdale and in midweek against Grimsby Town, which leaves Pools five points from safety with just eight games remaining.

It means Pools must start turning their draws into wins with Swindon Town next up for Askey’s side.

Swindon have seen their play-off push drop off in recent weeks but will still pose another challenging fixture for Pools.

Following the impact made by Wes McDonald from the bench, coupled with an injury for defender Euan Murray, Askey may have a decision to make when it comes to his starting XI.

And here we predict our line-up to face Swindon:

Jakub Stolarczyk Stolarczyk will be looking for just a second clean sheet with Hartlepool against Swindon.

Jamie Sterry Sterry is enjoying a good run of games in the starting line-up for Hartlepool after injury and suspension.

Dan Dodds Dodds has made a good return to the starting line-up from a groin injury and will be looking to make it a third successive start against Swindon.

Peter Hartley Hartley could be in line for a return to the starting XI with Euan Murray a doubt through injury. Hartley has been back in training following concussion protocol.