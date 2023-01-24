News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United head to Carlisle United looking to build on their win over Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: How Keith Curle's side could line-up as he returns to Carlisle United

Hartlepool United make the trip to Brunton Park to take on Carlisle United.

By Joe Ramage
58 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:15am

Keith Curle’s side will be buoyed by a significant win over Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium as they look to remain out of the bottom two in League Two.

Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton helped Pools earn a 2-0 win over Rochdale and both are set to continue in attack at Brunton Park.

Carlisle came from behind to clinch a 3-1 success when the two sides met in October with the Blues, so far, enjoying a strong campaign in the play-off places.

But after a positive result and performance in the win over nine-man Rochdale, Curle has a decision to make as to whether he sticks with the same line-up to face Carlisle or whether to freshen things up with another important fixture against Colchester United to come at the weekend.

And, here at The Mail, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to take on Carlisle at Brunton Park.

1. Ben Killip

Killip will be looking for back-to-back clean sheets. (Credit: Scott Llewellyn | MI News)

Photo: Scott Llewellyn

2. Dan Dodds

Dodds has made a solid start to life at Hartlepool. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Peter Hartley

Hartley helped Pools earn a clean sheet on his second debut for the club against Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Edon Pruti

Pruti was part of a new look defence for Hartlepool against Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

