Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: How Keith Curle's side could line-up as he returns to Carlisle United
Hartlepool United make the trip to Brunton Park to take on Carlisle United.
Keith Curle’s side will be buoyed by a significant win over Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium as they look to remain out of the bottom two in League Two.
Josh Umerah and Jack Hamilton helped Pools earn a 2-0 win over Rochdale and both are set to continue in attack at Brunton Park.
Carlisle came from behind to clinch a 3-1 success when the two sides met in October with the Blues, so far, enjoying a strong campaign in the play-off places.
But after a positive result and performance in the win over nine-man Rochdale, Curle has a decision to make as to whether he sticks with the same line-up to face Carlisle or whether to freshen things up with another important fixture against Colchester United to come at the weekend.
And, here at The Mail, we predict our Hartlepool starting XI to take on Carlisle at Brunton Park.