Hartlepool United predicted XI photo gallery: Will ex-Birmingham City winger feature against former club Solihull Moors in FA Cup
Hartlepool United take on Solihull Moors in the first round of the FA Cup.
Keith Curle’s side travel to the Armco Arena to take on the National League side in a tricky first round tie of the FA Cup, a competition they reached the fourth round in last season.
Pools arrive on the back of just their third win of the season in all competitions after coming from behind to beat Grimsby Town at the Suit Direct Stadium last weekend. Curle will be looking for his side to claim back-to-back victories for the first time this campaign, but continues to deal with injury problems ahead of their cup opener.
Midfielder Tom Crawford looks set to miss out but interim boss Curle could welcome back two players to his squad who have been out recently.
And here, at The Mail, we predicted our Pools starting XI to face Solihull Moors in the FA Cup.