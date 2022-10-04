Hartlepool United record first League Two win of the season with late-show against Doncaster Rovers

Keith Curle’s side deservedly secured all three points courtesy of a first-half Josh Umerah strike before Wes McDonald’s late winner sealed the result.

Hartlepool’s search for their first league win of the season began in torrential rain - but that didn’t stop a raucous crowd at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And it began in a positive manner with Umerah, fresh off his goal scoring antics at Mansfield Town, posing a threat up-front and Clarke Oduor, in for his first start of the season, having an effort dip just over the bar in the opening stages.

Hartlepool United's Josh Umerah celebrates with his team mates after opening the scoring against Doncaster Rovers (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Rovers, who started the day in 8th place, struggled to get a foothold in the game early on as Pools posed numerous questions of their defence.

Although they were a threat on the break, particularly through ex-Pools man Luke Molyneux whose long range effort struck the outside of the post on 25 minutes, Curle’s side largely remained in control of proceedings.

Pools could have been ahead after 35 minutes but Mitchell came back to haunt them by pulling off a fantastic stop to deny Oduor.

However, just moments later they were ahead courtesy of Umerah’s sixth goal of the season.

A delightful ball by Oduor was begging for someone to get on the end of it and it was the No.9 that tucked the ball past a despairing Mitchell - much to the delight of the joyous home crowd.

The hosts deservedly went into the break ahead after a very good first period.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey was clearly unimpressed with his side’s first-half display as he made two changes at the break in an attempt to turn the tide in his favour.

That seemed to do the trick for the visitors as they started to push for an equaliser. First Molyneux had a free-kick that went agonisingly wide for the visitors before Bobby Faulkner fired home an equaliser after Pools failed to clear a corner.

That, in turn, sparked Curle into a double change of his own with Mikael Ndjoli and Mark Shelton being introduced to the game following the additions of Jake Hastie and McDonald before Doncaster’s equaliser.

Pools were able to weather the post-goal Doncaster storm but couldn’t force Mitchell into any meaningful saves as the game entered its final ten minutes.

Just as it looked like the opportunity for a first win of the season had eluded them, up stepped McDonald to jink his way through the Rovers defence and fire past Mitchell to blow the roof off the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools were able to hold on for a deserved win in-front of their home fans.

Hartlepool United starting XI: Ben Killip, Euan Murray, Rollin Menayese, Alex Lacey, David Ferguson (c), Clarke Oduor (Jake Hastie 63’), Mohamad Sylla (Brodie Patterson 88’), Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke (Mark Shelton 70’), Jack Hamilton (Wes McDonald 63’), Josh Umerah (Mikael Ndjoli 70’)

Unused substitutes: Alex Letheren, Joe Grey

Doncaster Rovers starting XI: Jonathan Mitchell, Kyle Knoyle (Ben Close 71’), James Maxwell (Adam Long 45’), Ro-Shaun Williams, Luke Molyneux, Adam Clayton (c), Harrison Biggins, Reo Griffiths, Charlie Seaman (Kieran Agard 45’), Kyle Hurst, Bobby Faulkner