Hartlepool United retained list: All the big decisions made by Craig Hignett with players released and new deals offered

Hartlepool United have announced their retained list ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Click and scroll through the pages to discover who Craig Hignett has decided to keep, release and hold further talks with:

Remains under contract from 2018/19 season

Remains under contract from 2018/19 season

Option taken up on the contract

Remains under contract from 2018/19 season

Remains under contract from 2018/19 season

Option taken up on contract

Option taken up on contract

Released

Option taken up on contract