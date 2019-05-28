Hartlepool United reveal first summer friendly as pre-season plans take shape

Hartlepool United will travel to Bootham Crescent to take on York City as part of their pre-season schedule.

Craig Hignett will take his side south on Wednesday, July 17 for a 7pm kick-off against the side managed by former Gateshead boss Steve Watson.

A statement confirming the news on the official website reads: "Pools have confirmed the first of their pre-season fixtures with news of a trip to face York City on Wednesday 17th July (7pm kick-off).

READ MORE: Midfielder set to pen new deal as Hartlepool United player of the year edges closer to exit door



"Craig Hignett’s men will make the trip to Bootham Crescent as part of their warm-up campaign for 2019/20 with other friendlies set to be confirmed in due course.

"The Minstermen are currently managed by former Newcastle United and Aston Villa star Steve Watson and will be hoping to mount a promotion push next term after a strong finish to 2018/19.

"Keep an eye on the Official Website over the summer for further news on our pre-season schedule."

Pools are looking to have four or five friendlies this summer, with a number of local trips lined up. A meeting with Middlesbrough's under-23 side could also form part of their plans.