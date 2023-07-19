News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United reveal popular new away shirt ahead of 2023-24 National League campaign

Hartlepool United have unveiled their new away shirt for the 2023-24 campaign and it’s proving to be a hit with supporters.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:34 BST

Hartlepool have released their new Errea away shirt ahead of the National League season which kicks off next month.

The new away shirt, which will be available to supporters from Monday, July 24, will see Hartlepool feature in a striped shirt similar to the home kit, with two different shades of blue accompanied by a red trim which houses the club’s new front of shirt sponsor for the season; ‘The Prestige Group.’

As with the launch of the club’s home kit, Pools have included a number of first team players from both the men’s and women’s teams as well as a number of Hartlepool supporters.

A club statement read on the launch of the new away shirt: “This shirt is designed to be worn by anybody, anywhere and will look just as good on the streets as it does on the terraces.

"From generation to generation, we travel in style.

“We have stepped away from tradition, whilst tying in with the home shirt with the red trim and the HUFC embroidery on the neck.

"The shirt is of the same high standard we have come to expect from Errea. A kit suitable for all as we travel with pride and travel in numbers in our new threads.”

Hartlepool United have revealed their brand new away shirt ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Credit Hartlepool United Football ClubHartlepool United have revealed their brand new away shirt ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club
Pools enjoyed record sales on the launch day of their brand new 2023-24 home kit, with the reaction online to the new away shirt suggesting it could prove just as popular:

@tomc_1984: That’s a beauty

@jasxgarthwaite: oh my god i actually love it

@HUFCChat: Oh. My. Word. @Official_HUFC you have absolutely nailed that

Hartlepool United have unveiled their 2023-24 National League away shirt. Credit Hartlepool United Football ClubHartlepool United have unveiled their 2023-24 National League away shirt. Credit Hartlepool United Football Club
@laurareid92: Had already decided I was going to get the away kit this season. This has sealed that decision!

@MikeyHobson3: This is beautiful

@_harrymcbeth: Mmmmmmmm. Unreal. Errea smash it again.

@JackTwydale36: That's a belter of a shirt, two very good efforts this year

@JackgHUFC: don’t mind this one bit

@welfare1908: Great away kit, love it

@IsaacHUFC: Take my money right now

@Davidjrj123: That is absolutely glorious

@tompheasey__: Now that is drop dead gorgeous

