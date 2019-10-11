Hartlepool United round-up: Former Newcastle United and Celtic defender one of several keeping tabs on Pools manager's job
The search for Craig Hignett’s replacement as Hartlepool United manager is under way with several potential candidates monitoring the situation.
Hignett was sacked via a phone call from Pools chief executive Mark Maguire on Thursday morning following a 2-1 defeat at Stockport County.
Assistant Ged McNamee also left his position with Antony Sweeney being put in charge as caretaker.
It’s believed that the former Hartlepool manager didn’t speak with chairman Raj Singh prior the the statement released via the club website on Thursday afternoon.
“This has been, undoubtedly, one of the toughest decisions of my professional life,” Singh said.
“The harsh reality is that we have not made the points progress we had hoped for on the back of the efforts that have been made.
“Craig and Ged have both been loyal, hard-working and given everything to try and deliver success, and we firmly believe they leave us with a stronger base as we seek to challenge in what is a very open National League this season. I want to thank them for all their efforts”
Singh and Maguire are now assessing the potential candidates to replace Hignett at the helm.
Darlington manager Alun Armstrong has publicly distanced himself from the role after previously being considered for the position while York City boss Steve Watson isn’t believed to be interested in leaving his current position with the National League North leaders.
Former Newcastle United and Pools midfielder Nolberto Solano has previously been keen on a return to England in a coaching role but is happy in his role as assistant of the Peru national team.
Former Darlington and York manager Martin Gray is one name who could be in contention for the job. The 48-year-old is thought to be keen on a return to management and has previously worked with Singh.
Ex-Pools striker Richie Barker could be convinced to return Victoria Park, he is currently assistant manager at Rotherham United.
Several others have also expressed an interest. League One winning manager Gary Caldwell is reportedly monitoring the situation along with Pools favourite Ben Clark as well as former managers Ronnie Moore and Chris Turner.