Hartlepool United's Craig Hignett reveals the number of players he wants to add in the transfer market this summer

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has admitted he's keen to add SIX new players to his squad ahead of the National League season.

But one of those will NOT be former loan defender Danny Amos.

Hignett is set to continue to be busy in the summer market and it's understood he's keen to recruit a pair of full-backs, a winger and at least another centre forward before the big kick-off on the first weekend of August.

But, he's made it clear that six players would be just the ticket for Pools next season

"In an ideal world I would probably try and bring in another six," he said.

"I am not sure I have the budget for that, though.

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett discusses challenges of building loan bridges with Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough

"We will stretch what we have as far as it will go and try to be clever with it and then throw in to the mix the chance to use the loan market as we go along too."

One of those will definitely not be Doncaster Rovers' Danny Amos, according to Hignett.

While the manager liked what he saw from the Northern Ireland under-21 international last season, it is not a move he will be revisiting this campaign.

"Danny has a contract with Doncaster and that is where is future is now," said Hignett.

"He was good for us last season, he’s a cracking lad with plenty of quality but we’ll be looking elsewhere this year.”