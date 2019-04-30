Hartlepool United's out-of-contract stars set to learn their fates - as key man reveals his future plans

Hartlepool United's out-of-contract players are set to discover their fates - with the players having returned to the club's training base for fitness work.

While their season may have finished on Saturday afternoon, Pools' players aren't quite on their summer break just yet - with manager Craig Hignett having called the squad in for some end of season fitness work on Tuesday.

And for some it may be their last act while at the Super 6 Stadium, with Hignett set to deliver his contract decisions in the coming days.

The vast majority of the first-team squad see their deals expire this summer and the Pools boss is set to make some changes over the summer months - which will inevitably see some players depart.

But one player who is keen to remain at the club is midfielder Nicky Featherstone.

The 30-year-old came in for some criticism under previous managers Matthew Bates and Richard Money, but has flourished under Hignett's command.

He rounded-off the 2018/19 with a well-taken goal against Salford in Pools final outing but hopes that won't be a final farewell - as he aims to deliver the success he feels the club deserves.

"I'd be happy to stay here," admitted the former Hereford midfielder.

"I like playing for the manager and I enjoy the football he wants us to play and the way he gives us a licence to play.

"I probably had my best spell here under the gaffer a couple of years ago.

"I'm just as desperate as anyone for the club to be successful.

"It's not been a great time since I've been here but the club is on the up now."