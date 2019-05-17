Hartlepool United's retained list: Who stays and who goes?

Hartlepool United have confirmed the release of FIVE first-team players, but remain in talks with the majority of their out-of-contract players.

As expected Jake Cassidy, Lewis Hawkins and Conor Newton were not offered new terms, while Paddy McLaughlin completes a move to York City after his release.

Perhaps the only mild surprise is the release of David Edgar, who signed a short-term deal earlier this year.

Pools have confirmed the option of another year, or longer, was taken up with regards Niko Muir, as well as youngsters Josh Hawkes, Peter Kioso, Kenton Richardson, Aaron Cunningham, and Ryan Catterick.

Negotiations are ongoing with Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson, Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan, Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Liam Noble and Luke Williams.