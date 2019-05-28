Hartlepool United seal deal for Scott Loach replacement as Craig Hignett signs ex-Chelsea youngster

Hartlepool United have moved swiftly to replace outgoing goalkeeper Scott Loach - having sealed a deal for Braintree stopper Ben Killip.

Killip, 23, impressed for the Iron last season despite their relegation from the National League - with the stopper keeping ten clean sheets in a fine personal campaign.

And he will be keen to make his mark in the North East as he aims to fill the void left by the impressive Scott Loach, who left Pools upon the expiry of his contract.

A former Chelsea and Norwich City youth prospect, Killip has also enjoyed spells at Grimsby Town and Lowestoft before joining Braintree last summer.

And he may well be a fairly familiar name to Hartlepool supporters having saved a Liam Noble penalty when Pools faced Braintree in August of last year.

He was a virtual ever-present for his former side, with a string of fine performances meaning he was a wanted man this summer.

But it's Pools who have managed to clinch a deal for the stopper, with the club claiming they "fought off competition from several other clubs" to seal the deal.

Killip's exploits last season also earned him international recognition, with two England C caps a just-reward for his fine campaign.

The stopper becomes Pools' third new face of the summer, as he joins Nicke Kabamba and Michael Raynes in making the move to the Super 6 Stadium.