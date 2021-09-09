Hartlepool United set to make players available on loan for National League clubs

Pools remain in the market for a free agent striker as they currently have a bottom heavy squad with 10 senior defenders signed up following the deadline day arrival of Eddy Jones on loan from Stoke City.

Summer arrival Jake Lawlor hasn’t made the bench in each of Pools’ last three league matches while young defender Timi Odusina hasn’t featured in League Two since the 3-2 defeat at Barrow.

Lawlor in particular has previously attracted interest from Pools’ rivals Darlington in the National League North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's Tyler Burey celebrates with his team mates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"It was always going to be the case that we’d look to potentially loan players out,” manager Dave Challinor told The Mail. “We still have to cover eventualities and certainly what we have over this month and into next month is a lot of games.

"We’re not at the point where we can leave ourselves short and then if we need another player just sign somebody, unless it’s a free agent.

"We have to cover bases and if we have to get someone out to get games even just in the short term then we’d look at that.

"It changes quickly and we’ve been more cautious [signing more defenders] because it’s the unknown for us.

"It would have been great to carry a smaller squad but we would have been kicking ourselves if a week after the transfer window shut we lost two defenders to injury and then we’re suddenly short. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.