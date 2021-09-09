Hartlepool United set to make players available on loan for National League clubs
Hartlepool United will allow players to leave the club on loan to non-league clubs following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.
Pools remain in the market for a free agent striker as they currently have a bottom heavy squad with 10 senior defenders signed up following the deadline day arrival of Eddy Jones on loan from Stoke City.
Summer arrival Jake Lawlor hasn’t made the bench in each of Pools’ last three league matches while young defender Timi Odusina hasn’t featured in League Two since the 3-2 defeat at Barrow.
Lawlor in particular has previously attracted interest from Pools’ rivals Darlington in the National League North.
"It was always going to be the case that we’d look to potentially loan players out,” manager Dave Challinor told The Mail. “We still have to cover eventualities and certainly what we have over this month and into next month is a lot of games.
"We’re not at the point where we can leave ourselves short and then if we need another player just sign somebody, unless it’s a free agent.
"We have to cover bases and if we have to get someone out to get games even just in the short term then we’d look at that.
"It changes quickly and we’ve been more cautious [signing more defenders] because it’s the unknown for us.
"It would have been great to carry a smaller squad but we would have been kicking ourselves if a week after the transfer window shut we lost two defenders to injury and then we’re suddenly short. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”