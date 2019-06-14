Long term Hartlepool United transfer target Robbie Tinkler is keeping his options open with talks at the club yet to progress.

Craig Hignett has been a long-time admirer of the out of contract Gateshead full-back but now the Pools boss may turn his attentions elswhere.

The versatile Tinkler would be a welcome addition to Hignett’s squad given his ability to comfortably play in the full-back, centre-back and midfield positions.

Hartlepool were in talks with the 22-year-old last summer but the former Middlesbrough under-23s captain opted to re-sign for Gateshead after spending part of the 2017/18 season on loan at the International Stadium. The Heed vice-captain proved to play a pivotal part in an impressive season on the field for the Tyneside club.

Tinkler started all but one match in the National League last season, scoring twice and picking up an impressive 10 man of the match awards.

Pools have remained interested in the defender though nothing has progressed beyond the initial stages with other National League and Football League clubs in talks.

The full-back area is still somewhere Pools would be looking to strengthen over the summer with Kenton Richardson, Peter Kioso and Mark Kitching the only recognised full-backs signed up for next season.

So far Hignett has bolstered his squad with the additions of Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip and most recently Luke Molyneux.

England C midfielder Tom White is one player hot on Pools’ radar with the club looking to make the 22-year-old Geordie their fifth new summer signing.

It’s been an exciting summer so far for Poolies with pre-season training set to get underway next Thursday.