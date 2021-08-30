The 27-year-old will wear the number 27 shirt at Pools this season and has joined the club following his release from Grimsby Town.

Hendrie previously appeared for Hartlepool as a youngster on loan from Burney in 2015. He played just three times for the club under Ronnie Moore before an ankle injury cut his spell short.

The versatile defender was a regular for three seasons at Grimsby before the club’s relegation from League Two at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Luke Hendrie of Grimsby Town attempts to win the ball from Devante Rodney of Port Vale during the Sky Bet League Two match between Grimsby Town and Port Vale at Blundell Park (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

But after spending a few weeks training with Pools, Hendrie has agreed a permanent contract and will be available for selection in Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United.

Pools’ 11th summer signing told the club website: “I am delighted to get this deal done, really happy and grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

"I know a lot about this club having had a short spell here a few years ago. It was my first ever loan and I made my EFL debut here, I’ve still got the shirt and it’s great to see the club back at this level.

"I know the fans are fantastic and they create a great atmosphere inside The Vic.

"I have been with the squad a few weeks now and the boys are brilliant. There is a great feeling around the place and I am over the moon to be a part of it.”

Pools boss Dave Challinor was keen to tie down a defender before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline and is pleased to have got Hendrie tied down.

“We are delighted to get this deal done,” he said. “He is a flexible player and can play in most positions across the back four or five.

“He has some great experience having played in the Football League over the last four, five years and he brings quality in his versatility. Luke is a great asset for this team.

"Hopefully, over the next four months we don't need to make huge changes through injuries but bringing Luke in is an extra body who brings real quality.”

