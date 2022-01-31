The pressure has not necessarily been on Lee this month, more so the club given the certitude of which they approached the January window.

But in striker Omar Bogle, Pools supporters were finally given what they would perceive as ‘a statement signing.’

Now that is by no means overlooking any of the other business Pools have done this month, all of which could prove to be shrewd moves in the second half of the campaign with the likes of Joe White and Isaac Fletcher particularly in the ‘ones to watch’ category.

Omar Bogle enjoyed his most prolific spell with Grimsby Town in League Two. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

But with the club being adamant there was a budget to spend, and that they were to take this mid-season window very seriously in the hope of progressing the club, supporters were craving a signing of intent, an example of some more of that budget being released back into the squad, and Bogle, on paper at least, ticks those boxes.

The 29-year-old arrived at the Suit Direct Stadium on a free transfer after leaving Doncaster Rovers earlier this month but, perhaps more crucially, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Pools to signal a considerable, longer-term, investment by the club.

“We’re delighted to finally get Omar confirmed and through the door,” said chairman Raj Singh.

“We said that we will back the manager in this transfer window and the next with funds and there has also been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes with our recruitment process that ultimately allows us to successfully deliver this and other signings.

‘’Bringing in Omar and other recent signings shows our progression and ambition as a football club.”

Bogle has a wealth of experience right the way up to and including at Championship level with Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, with the Latics and the Bluebirds not the only notable clubs the striker has featured for having had spells with Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic before his most recent stint with Doncaster.

And while Bogle’s goal scoring records have failed to live up to the initial levels a standout two-year period with Grimsby Town yielded, the 6ft 3'' striker still represents a big get for a club only recently promoted back to the Football League.

The potential of this signing to be a coup for Pools far outweighs the scepticism of the 29-year-old not being able to rekindle his goal scoring touch.

Whether it be as a substitute, or indeed as a starter, Bogle has regularly featured at a level above that of League Two for a number of seasons now and could, very conceivably, have continued to play at a higher level.

For Pools to convince the striker to drop back down to the level which turned him into a £1m player only a handful of years ago is good going.

Given the length of Bogle’s contract, it suggests Lee is happy to use him as a focal point to develop Pools into a more competitive League Two outfit and with no transfer fee involved, this can only be considered a strong move by the club.

