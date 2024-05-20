Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United full-back David Ferguson is hoping he can help the Pools squad maintain a connection with the fans after signing a new contract at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 29-year-old is one of just three players who still remain from Dave Challinor's promotion winning squad in 2021.

After a memorable first season back in the Football League that included a trip to Premier League Crystal Palace and a run to the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy, Pools have fallen on hard times and have found themselves back in the fifth tier.

Having been born and raised in Sunderland and heading into his fifth season at Pools, Ferguson knows more than most just how important it is to maintain a relationship with the fans inside the Suit Direct Stadium.

Ferguson has both roots in the North East and a long-standing connection with Pools.

The North East is, rightly, renowned as a hotbed of football and is home to some of the UK's best and most demanding fanbases, although the connection between the Pools squad and the supporters seems to have waned somewhat since relegation.

No doubt performances, including a 7-1 defeat to local rivals Gateshead and an underwhelming 12th placed finish last term, haven't helped, but the controversial decisions not to offer manager Kevin Phillips a new contract while also opting to raise season ticket prices means there is something of a disconnect between the fans, the board and the playing squad.

New manager Darren Sarll spoke of his desire to build a connection with the fanbase - who can be one of the best in the National League - and a good start to the new season will go some way to repairing the rift that seems to have appeared.

And Ferguson, who has made 193 appearances for Pools, knows he could have an important role to play in rebuilding the relationship.

"Through good times and bad times, the expectations are always high," he said.

"They (the fans) want you running all over.

"Just for me, being a North East lad, if I'm in the dressing room and there's lads coming into the club, into the team, then it's about just telling them what the expectations are.

"There will be times when you're under pressure, so it's just about telling them when to stay calm.

"I've experienced the good and the bad, I know the club inside out now.