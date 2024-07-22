Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United midfielder Anthony Mancini feels he's getting "fitter and fitter" after he impressed in Saturday's 5-0 win over South Shields.

The 23-year-old made his first start under new manager Darren Sarll and, despite a warning from the boss earlier this month that the mercurial Frenchman, a fan favourite in the North East, would have to earn his place in the side, he made his mark with a typically creative performance.

Having scored in a second half cameo during Tuesday night's disappointing defeat at National League North outfit Scarborough, the former Accrington Stanley man was in from the start for the trip to Mariners Park.

And despite some concerns that Mancini might not be a natural fit for Darren Sarll's pressing style, he appears to have adapted well to the manager's demands.

Sarll has warned that Mancini will have to earn his place in the side but the Frenchman has made a strong start to pre-season. Picture by Frank Reid.

The big challenge for Mancini, of course, will be staying fit for as much of the season as possible; after a scintillating start to his Pools career, he endured several long lay-offs and managed just 14 appearances in a frustrating campaign.

Having missed the pre-season trip to West Auckland with a knock, there were fears that Mancini could be in for more of the same ahead of the new campaign but he looks to be beginning to rise to the challenge.

If he can remain fit, then Pools could well have one of the National League's most naturally talented players on their hands; the challenge then will be for the Frenchman to adapt to Sarll's style, which relies more on an unwavering commitment to self sacrifice than moments of individual brilliance.

However, the popular midfielder felt Sarll's high press made the difference on Saturday and admitted he's continuing to work hard to ensure he's fully fit ahead of the return of the National League on August 10.

"We tried to do what the coach wanted to do, high press, and we had some good goals from that," he told the club website.

"It's only my second game, so I need to get fitter and fitter, but I'm not too worried about that."

Mancini was also full of praise for his talismanic teammate Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 National League goals last season, after he notched his first Pools hat-trick.

The pair combined impressively at the beginning of last season, proving too hot to handle for champions elect Chesterfield back in August before Mancini sustained a severe hamstring tear that kept him out until after Christmas.

"Mani, he scored three goals, so he was the main man today," he said.

Mancini was similarly impressed with new signing Adam Campbell, who represents a real coup for Pools after agreeing to drop down two divisions to return to the North East after helping Crawley win an unlikely promotion to League One last season.

Campbell, who was offered a new deal to keep him in West Sussex, has had a bright start to his second spell at Pools - he made two appearances while on loan at Victoria Park back in 2014, when he was still a teenager - and has the potential to be one of Darren Sarll's most important players.

While Sarll might well have one or two headaches as he works out how to fit Dieseruvwe, Campbell, Mancini, Joe Grey and new signing Luke Charman, who is still to make his Pools debut after struggling with a sore back, into the side, the Pools frontline promises to have plenty of firepower next season.

Mancini, who shares Campbell's technical prowess, hailed his new teammate as "class" after he scored his second Pools goal at the weekend.

"I like him, he's tidy with the ball, he has good vision," he said.

"He's a great player and I'm very happy to play with him."