Pools travel to Hillsborough in the second round of the competition this evening and interim boss Sweeney has made a number of changes to the side following Saturday’s defeat at Port Vale.

Pools secured their passage into the second round having finished second in their group alongside Carlisle United, Morecambe and Everton U21’s.

Sweeney is taking first team duties following the appointment of new manager Graeme Lee earlier today.

1. Jonathan Mitchell Mitchell continues as Hartlepool's Papa John's Trophy goalkeeper. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry - Defence Sterry returns to the line-up following his red card against Forest Green Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Luke Hendrie - Defence Hendrie continues in defence after being brought back into the starting XI on Saturday. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina - Defence Odusina continues his run of games in the Papa John's Trophy in defence. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales