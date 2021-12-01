Pools travel to Hillsborough in the second round of the competition this evening and interim boss Sweeney has made a number of changes to the side following Saturday’s defeat at Port Vale.
Pools secured their passage into the second round having finished second in their group alongside Carlisle United, Morecambe and Everton U21’s.
Sweeney is taking first team duties following the appointment of new manager Graeme Lee earlier today.
