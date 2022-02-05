Pools are hoping to make it to the fifth round for the first time in their history and continue what has already been a memorable run in the FA Cup this season.

Graeme Lee has steered his side to victories over Lincoln City and Blackpool in the previous rounds of the competition since his arrival as manager in December but faces his toughest test yet against Premier League Palace.

Patrick Vieira’s side edged past Millwall in the third round of the competition and with his side nine points above the drop zone in the Premier League, the five times FA Cup winner may well fancy his chances of the Eagles having a good cup run this season.

Pools arrive this afternoon on the back of a goalless draw with Exeter City in League Two last weekend and Lee has made one change to his side with the suspended Nicky Featherstone missing out.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools at Selhurst Park Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry continues at fullback after his recent return from suspension. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne is one of three centre backs for Pools this afternoon. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle captains Pools in place of Nicky Featherstone. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales