Pools arrive on the back of a feel-good week in the FA Cup despite it ending in defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

But Graeme Lee’s side must now look to get back to winning ways in the league having not done so since the beginning of December.

Pools are without the suspended Nicky Featherstone as Lee makes two changes to his starting XI.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools after a strong display in the FA Cup. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry continues his run in the starting XI since returning from suspension. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne starts in defence for Pools Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina has been in fine form for Pools and continues in defence for Graeme Lee. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales