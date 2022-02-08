Pools arrive on the back of a feel-good week in the FA Cup despite it ending in defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
But Graeme Lee’s side must now look to get back to winning ways in the league having not done so since the beginning of December.
Pools are without the suspended Nicky Featherstone as Lee makes two changes to his starting XI.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Page 1 of 3