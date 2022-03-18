Hartlepool United starting XI to face Newport County as Graeme Lee makes three changes to his side with former Portsmouth and Birmingham City man back in the line-up
Graeme Lee has named his starting line-up to face Newport County with three changes from the defeat to Bradford City.
Omar Bogle returns to the Pools attack as Tom Crawford and Gary Liddle also return to the side with Lee reverting to five in defence at Rodney Parade.
Liddle lines up alongside Neill Byrne and Timi Odusina in the centre of the Pools defence with Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson in the wing-back roles.
Nicky Featherstone skippers Pools in midfield alongside Martin Smith who keeps his spot in the starting XI.
Luke Molyneux and Crawford start just behind Bogle who returns in place of Marcus Carver.
Carver drops to the bench along with Joe Grey while Joe White, as expected, misses out with an ankle injury.
League Two’s leading scorer Dom Telford starts for the hosts who are going in search of a fourth straight win following their midweek success over Carlisle United.